Justin P. Czerwionka, 26; beloved son of Mary and George, Sr.; loving brother of George (Sheila), Tim (Becca), Amy (Tommy) Kelly, Katherine, and Jeff; fond uncle of Vera, Alex, Max, Jaya, Aiden, Connor, Lucas and Zoey; cherished grandson; fond nephew and cousin of many. A Remembrance of Justin's life will be held at Moretti's in Edison Park (6727 N. Olmsted Ave) on Sunday, September 8 from 11 AM to 3 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to MCYAF, www.MCYAF.com. Arrangement handled by Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019