Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
Justina Kim Hun T. Ong, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Fortunato Rosales; dear mother of Elizabeth Dorothy, Mary Theresa, and Vivian Anne (Dennis) Chua. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holy Name Cathedral Chapel (enter on Superior St.), 30 E. Superior St., Chicago, IL 60610. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of the 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Cathedral Chapel (enter on Superior St.). Entombment private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Holy Name Cathedral. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
