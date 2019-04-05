|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Kachlik; beloved daughter of the late John and the late Ann nee Simek; loving cousin and friend of many.Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2019 at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. From 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Lying-in-State Monday, April 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5106 N. La Crosse Ave., Chicago. From 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Bohemian National Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Lutheran Church appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019