Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Resources
More Obituaries for Kachlik Elizabeth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kachlik "Betty" Elizabeth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kachlik "Betty" Elizabeth Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Kachlik; beloved daughter of the late John and the late Ann nee Simek; loving cousin and friend of many.Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2019 at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. From 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Lying-in-State Monday, April 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5106 N. La Crosse Ave., Chicago. From 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Bohemian National Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Lutheran Church appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now