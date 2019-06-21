|
Kai V. Jensen, age 97, of Morton Grove. Beloved husband of the late Erna E., nee Broscheit; loving father of Susan (the late Bill) Everett and Roy Jensen; dear grandfather of Eric, Kirstin, Emily, and Melanie; cherished great-grandfather of two; fond brother of the late Robert (Mae) Jensen. Graveside Service and Interment, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, 8540 Harms Rd., Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL, 60022. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019