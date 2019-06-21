Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery
8540 Harms Rd.
Skokie, IL
View Map
Kai V. Jensen Obituary
Kai V. Jensen, age 97, of Morton Grove. Beloved husband of the late Erna E., nee Broscheit; loving father of Susan (the late Bill) Everett and Roy Jensen; dear grandfather of Eric, Kirstin, Emily, and Melanie; cherished great-grandfather of two; fond brother of the late Robert (Mae) Jensen. Graveside Service and Interment, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, 8540 Harms Rd., Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL, 60022. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019
