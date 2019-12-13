Home

St Paul Evangelical Lutheran
5650 N Canfield Ave
Chicago, IL 60631
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Kaitlyn Helen Sokniewicz

Kaitlyn Helen Sokniewicz, age 28, of Chicago, beloved daughter of Brian and Laura (Finnelly) Sokniewicz, dear sister of Sean. Cherished granddaughter of Thomas Finnelly (CPD) and the late Judith, and the late Harry and Diane Sokniewicz. Special niece to the late Tracy Finnelly and the late Thomas jr. (CPD) (Laura) Finnelly. Loving cousin to Daniel and Kevin. Friend to many.

Memorial Service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5650 N. Canfield Ave. Chicago on Saturday Dec 14th, at 12:30. Kait donated her kind heart so that someone else may live.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Anti-Cruelty Society in her name of are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
