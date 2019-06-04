Kaitlyn Rose Bedford, 28, of Indian Head Park, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Indian Head Park, Illinois. Born on August 9, 1990 in La Grange, Illinois, Katy was the daughter of Frank Bedford and the late Kathleen (nee Pett) Bedford. She attended Lyons Township High School in La Grange. Katy worked recently as a server. Her generous spirit and selfless attitude to help others was palpable in all of the avenues she pursued and with all of her relationships with family and friends. The most striking and endearing aspect of Katy's life was her incredible sense of humor that will continue to carry on along with the memories of her we hold. Katy is survived by her father Frank Bedford; her brothers: David (Tiffany) Kanak and Connor (Inna) Bedford; her nieces: Natalie and Haley; her grandfather Elmer Bedford; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles, and other extended relatives. Katy was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen (Pett) Bedford; her grandparents Kathryn Bedford and Richard and Melba Pett. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Katy's life with a wake at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 West 55th Street, Countryside from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Chapel Prayers will be held at 10:00 a.m. starting from the Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Procession to follow to Funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 North Spring Avenue, La Grange beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. For Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary