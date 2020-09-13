Karen A. Prue, age 74, a long-time resident of LaGrange, IL; Karen was a lover of animals, and enjoyed working directly with her clients. She was known for her honesty and compassion. Karen is survived by several cousins and many friends. She will be dearly missed. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 17 from 4 to 8pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th Street, Countryside. Funeral Mass 10am Friday, Sept. 18 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., LaGrange. Attendees must Pre-Register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044DAAA72EA2F94-karen
Interment Parkholm Cemetery, LaGrange Park. Memorial donations in Karen's name given to the animal shelter of your choice are appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com