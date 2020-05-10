Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Ann Sell, 76, of Palatine IL passed away on May 3, 2020 following a 2-year battle with cancer.



She was a loving mother & strong woman with a bubbly personality & quick wit. She had over a 30-year career in the airline industry & enjoyed working as a flight attendant. She is survived by her children (Brian Lovi, Debra Sullivan, Christopher Sell) & her grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store