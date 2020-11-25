Karen Ann Doyle passed away peacefully on November 22nd, 2020 at her home in Wheeling, IL. Karen was preceded in death by her beloved parents William and Elaine Doyle. She is survived by her dedicated siblings, Diane (Doug) Myers, Brian (Carolyn) Doyle , and Joanne (David) Walker. Karen leaves behind her dear nieces and nephews Jeffrey (Lauren) Doyle, Meghan (Jacob) Millar, Christin (Daniel) Wolf, Bradley Walker, and Mark (Rebecca) Walker. She was a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin.



Karen began her career at Allstate at age 16, where she remained a dedicated employee until her death. Karen truly loved the theatre, and had the joy of performing in many productions. However, one of her greatest roles was as great-aunt to Norah, James, Emma, Audrey, Reid, and William. She was their best audience, and adored time spent with them.



Karen was the master of chocolate chip cookies, and enjoyed traveling- especially with her family to the lake. Many of her travels are documented through her photographs, which she loved to share with family and friends. On a sunny day you could find her at the Chicago Botanic Gardens snapping away.



Above all, Karen loved her family. She was always thinking of adventures to do together, and making memory books to share. Karen will be missed deeply.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Chicago Plays, to help support the league of Chicago Theatres.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store