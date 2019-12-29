|
|
Karen Helene Bez, 72, passed away suddenly on Dec. 22, 2019, in Chicago. Karen was born and raised in the Detroit area. She attended Lutheran West High School, graduated from Concordia University Chicago with a BA in education, and completed her Master's degree in social work at UIC. Karen was an elementary school teacher for several years before having, Jon, her only son. She returned to work administratively (as a secret union organizer) and eventually became a computer programmer. She found her true calling in social work. She went on to become a caseworker, supervisor, trainer, and curriculum writer for social workers across Illinois.
Throughout her life, Karen was involved in political and social issues. She actively worked for candidates by traveling to other parts of Illinois and neighboring states to help their campaigns. Karen was an environmentalist and supporter of immigrants. After she retired, she became an English literacy tutor for immigrants. Both professionally and personally, Karen was hugely invested in helping to eliminate racism from our culture. For over 40 years, Karen was a leader in teaching people Re-evaluation Counseling, a group that focuses on social reforms, including the elimination of racism.
Karen enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren (and letting them win), being in the company of her many friends and colleagues, playwriting, reading, traveling, gardening, fixing up houses, exuding positivity, and dreaming up possibilities.
Karen is preceded in death by parents Carl and Margaret Bez and sister Loraine Faber. She is survived by son Jonathon Bez, his wife Maggie, and their children Greta and Theo; brother Richard Bez and his wife Jill; and sister Marlene Bez. Karen loved her very good friends Sunny Gold, Mary Kay McPolin, and the Muñoz Family. There was always a special place in her heart for the Florell Family. A memorial will be planned to celebrate Karen's life in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Aquinas Literacy Center in Chicago or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019