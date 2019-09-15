Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Brown Obituary
Karen Brown nee Bakken, 87, former longtime resident of Northbrook, passed away September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ken Brown; loving mother of Laurie Larsen, Ken (Lynnea) Brown and Diane (Dr. Thomas) Hope; cherished grandmother of Richard and Christopher Larsen, Keith and Kayla Brown, Bart and Alex Hope; fond great grandmother of Richie Blobaum; dear sister of Olaf (late Lilly) Bakken. Visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider registering for organ donation – Donate Life (www.donatelife.net). Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now