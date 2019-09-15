|
Karen Brown nee Bakken, 87, former longtime resident of Northbrook, passed away September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ken Brown; loving mother of Laurie Larsen, Ken (Lynnea) Brown and Diane (Dr. Thomas) Hope; cherished grandmother of Richard and Christopher Larsen, Keith and Kayla Brown, Bart and Alex Hope; fond great grandmother of Richie Blobaum; dear sister of Olaf (late Lilly) Bakken. Visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider registering for organ donation – Donate Life (www.donatelife.net). Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019