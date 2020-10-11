Karen Christine Edens (née Gauls) 54, of Round Lake Beach, IL . Wife of the late Steve Edens. Loving daughter of Edward J. and Dolores (Prorok) Gauls. Loving mother to Autumn, Shawna (Jordan) Stackhouse and Kaylee. Proud grandma to Cannon and Aria. Sister to Debbie (Bobby) Williams and Susan Galus. Aunt and Great Aunt to many nephews and nieces. Visitation Monday 10/12/2020 4-8pm and Tuesday 10/13/2020 8:30-9:30am at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee IL. Funeral mass Tuesday 10am, St Joesph Catholic Church, 114 Lincoln Ave, Round Lake IL. Interment, Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville IL.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.