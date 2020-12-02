Karen Elizabeth Tovell Weber, loving wife, mother, sister and friend, left this world unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep as a result of complications from multiple chronic illnesses, while surrounded by the people she loved most, in her home in Naperville on November 27, 2020 at age 61. Karen is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years, John B Weber, and her ray of light daughter, Paige M Weber, as well as her brother, Craig Tovell, and her sister, Margo Tovell. Karen is preceded in death by her father and mother, Bruce and Jan Tovell, as well as several beloved pets. Since her diagnosis in 1996, Karen had fought a courageous battle with bipolar disorder as well as many health complications later in life. Despite these challenges, she had the strength and resilience to raise an amazing child, and to be a wonderful wife and mother. Karen's brilliance was evident to those lucky enough to get to know her. She set herself apart early-on graduating with Phi Beta Kappa Honors from University of Cincinnati, and went on to attain a law degree and pass the Ohio State Bar Exam. She has channeled that passion into raising her only child, while balancing many creative endeavors. On top of speaking fluent Spanish with anyone that would converse, she was an avid gardener, a voracious reader, a gifted artist, an animal advocate, and had an eye for sophisticated style and class. Karen belonged to countless clubs, and was a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In her spirit, we are simply asking for donations in her name to one of her favorite causes, animal welfare at: The Hinsdale Humane Society – hinsdalehumanesociety.org/donate/
