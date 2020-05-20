Karen Falk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Falk, nee Sandler, age 80, of Buffalo Grove, beloved wife for almost 59 years of Jerome "Jerry" Falk; loving mother of Lisa (Michael) Stevens, Barri (Ronenn Roubenoff) Falk, and Michael (Suzanne) Falk; adored Nonny of Ethan, Austin, Talia, and Collin; devoted daughter of the late Irene and the late Nathan Sandler; cherished sister of Michelle (Michael) Corchin; treasured aunt and friend to many. Karen is finally at peace and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Due the pandemic virus, the Thursday graveside service and shiva will be private. There will be a celebration of Karen's life at a later date. The service will be live-streamed Thursday, 12 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under recent services, click on Karen's photo and go to Service Details. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org, Les Turner ALS Foundation, lesturnerals.org, or City of Hope, Bobby Blechman Chapter, cityofhope.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Service
12:00 PM
service will be live-streamed Thursday, 12 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved