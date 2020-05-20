Karen Falk, nee Sandler, age 80, of Buffalo Grove, beloved wife for almost 59 years of Jerome "Jerry" Falk; loving mother of Lisa (Michael) Stevens, Barri (Ronenn Roubenoff) Falk, and Michael (Suzanne) Falk; adored Nonny of Ethan, Austin, Talia, and Collin; devoted daughter of the late Irene and the late Nathan Sandler; cherished sister of Michelle (Michael) Corchin; treasured aunt and friend to many. Karen is finally at peace and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Due the pandemic virus, the Thursday graveside service and shiva will be private. There will be a celebration of Karen's life at a later date. The service will be live-streamed Thursday, 12 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under recent services, click on Karen's photo and go to Service Details. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org, Les Turner ALS Foundation, lesturnerals.org, or City of Hope, Bobby Blechman Chapter, cityofhope.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.