Our dear sweet mother, Karen Beatty, passed away on Saturday, October, 17, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her children, Miles Beatty III (Pam), Lynn Beatty Zobott (Jeff), Jim Beatty (Ann), Mark Beatty, seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Karen is also survived by her siblings, Kathrine Tabern, Susan Christensen and Allen Kuhlman (Karen). Karen was preceded in death by her former husband, Bud Beatty, sister, Nancy Skinner and granddaughter, Hillary Beatty. Karen was born October 8, 1932, in Chicago to Allen and Kathrine Kuhlman. The family moved to Lake Bluff where Karen graduated from Lake Forest High School, and then attended Lawrence University before marrying Miles Beatty Jr. Karen and Bud raised their four children in Lake Bluff. Karen will be missed terribly by her children, family and friends who appreciated her kindness, gentleness and warmth. She poured her life into her children who will always be grateful for her love and kindness. The memorial service is private. Donations can be sent to: therelationshipcenter.org
.