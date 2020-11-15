1/1
Karen Frances Kuhlman Beatty
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our dear sweet mother, Karen Beatty, passed away on Saturday, October, 17, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her children, Miles Beatty III (Pam), Lynn Beatty Zobott (Jeff), Jim Beatty (Ann), Mark Beatty, seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Karen is also survived by her siblings, Kathrine Tabern, Susan Christensen and Allen Kuhlman (Karen). Karen was preceded in death by her former husband, Bud Beatty, sister, Nancy Skinner and granddaughter, Hillary Beatty. Karen was born October 8, 1932, in Chicago to Allen and Kathrine Kuhlman. The family moved to Lake Bluff where Karen graduated from Lake Forest High School, and then attended Lawrence University before marrying Miles Beatty Jr. Karen and Bud raised their four children in Lake Bluff. Karen will be missed terribly by her children, family and friends who appreciated her kindness, gentleness and warmth. She poured her life into her children who will always be grateful for her love and kindness. The memorial service is private. Donations can be sent to: therelationshipcenter.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved