Dr. Karen Freeman
Dr. Karen Freeman, of Chicago, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL. She was born in Champaign, IL, the daughter of the late Cora (nee Banks) and Frederick Freeman. She was the eldest of three children. She was a professor at Chicago State University and an international teacher of teachers.

Services for Dr. Karen Freeman will be held privately with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana, IL. Arrangements are under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
May 28, 2020
I am truly going to miss her she was a excellent teacher and friend. She always pushed me to do more and be more in life.
Jason Devers
Friend
May 28, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Karen at Joliet West. She was a beautiful person. Karen was always there for her students. She was so incredibly intelligent and shared that gift with all of us at JT. I will miss her soft spoken voice and unique ability to make every situation a positive.
Jacqueline DiVecchio-Tyler
Friend
