Dr. Karen Freeman, of Chicago, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL. She was born in Champaign, IL, the daughter of the late Cora (nee Banks) and Frederick Freeman. She was the eldest of three children. She was a professor at Chicago State University and an international teacher of teachers.
Services for Dr. Karen Freeman will be held privately with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana, IL. Arrangements are under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.