Karen Gardiner Kolozsy, age 66, loving wife and mother, passed away at her home in Brookfield, surrounded by her family and friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born on November 19, 1952 in Oak Park, Illinois to Charles and Francine Gardiner. Karen attended Hinsdale Central High School where she was a record-breaking swimmer. She went on to obtain her undergraduate degree in German at Drake University. Karen was Vice President for her family business, Gardiner Metal Company, and also worked as a sales and office manager. Karen is survived by her loving husband Ed, her two children, Michelle (Mark) and Charlie (Jenna), her sister Linda (Stuart), her stepmother Betty, and her cats Kona and Louie. She is preceded in death by her brother Scott. Karen was a loving and selfless mother. She cherished being a hockey mom and supporting all her children's endeavors. On March 18, 2017, Karen married Ed Kolozsy at St. Colette Church by Father Brian Simpson. Karen and Ed were together for 8 years and married for 2.5 years. Karen and Ed loved dancing, car shows and going to Vegas for the Rockabilly convention. Karen enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach. She loved going out to eat and spending time with her friends and family. Karen will forever be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, and compassion for others. Memorial will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of her service 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm at Meadows Funeral home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PAWS or Young at Heart Pet Rescue. Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019