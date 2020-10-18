Karen H. Zavislak, age 76, of Berwyn, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was the daughter of Helen and Stanley and the sister of Wayne, who preceded her in death.
She was the loving sister-in-law to Pat, an awesome aunt to Angie (Joe), Michael (Edeliza), and Michelle (Steve); and the great aunt of Trevor (Kayla), Sam, Harper, Jackson, and Erlinda. Karen was fiercely opinionated and independent; and fought for social justice throughout her lifetime. She loved to travel and was a champion of all furry friends, especially cats. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
As per her wishes, all services will be private and handled by Fagen-Miller Funeral Home in Dyer, IN. www.fagenmiller.com