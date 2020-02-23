Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Karen J. Elmer

Karen J. Elmer Obituary
Karen J. Elmer (nee Johnson), 65, passed away Wednesday afternoon at home. Beloved wife of the late Rusty (CPDR); proud mother of daughters Kristen (Tim) and Lauren; loving sister of Deborah (Gary) and the late Michael; loving daughter of Jeanne and the late Earl; dear sister-in-law to Barbara and the late Rocky (CPDR), Richard (CPDR) and Kyle; cherished aunt and friend to many. A lifetime Chicagoan, Karen was a graduate of Northeastern University. An avid traveler, Karen and family road tripped across America, most often to her beloved New Orleans. When at home she was a passionate cook, which inspired Lauren's culinary career. She enjoyed reading and music and opened her home to friends and pets, most recently her beloved foster fail grand-puppy, Penny. Memorial Service Saturday, February 29, 2020, 12 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago. Visitation prior to service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to Planned Parenthood of Illinois. For funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit Karen's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
