|
|
Karen J. Harth of Westchester, formerly of Forest Park, age 69. Beloved daughter of the late Wayne and Fay Harth; loving sister of Marlene (John) LaBarbera and Wayne Harth; proud aunt of John (Lynn), David (Shea) and Daniel (Qiong) LaBarbera and Aimee (Russ) Wiesneth; fond great-aunt of Paul, Olivia, Jacob, John, Thomas, James and Jayden. Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Divine Providence Church, 2550 Mayfair, Westchester. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to (). Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019