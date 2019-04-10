Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Karen J. Jenkins

Karen J. Jenkins Obituary
Karen J. Jenkins, nee Godemann 75, of Northbrook, passed away April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Jenkins for 53 years; loving mother of Kristine Jenkins, Thomas Jenkins, Carl Jenkins and Angela (Don) Kuffel; proud grandmother of Thomas, Nicholas, Mark, Brandon Jenkins, Denna, Anthony, Lexi and Maddy Kuffel; fond sister of Betty Godemann, the late Shirley Anderson and Nancy Godemann; dear aunt of Paul and Peter Anderson. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11 from 4 to 8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview where funeral service will be held Friday, April 12 at 2pm. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or Lupus Society of Illinois, 411 S. Wells St., Suite 503, Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
