Karen J. Kuehner of Northbrook passed away on May 28 at age 86. She was the daughter of J. Ernest and Helen Kuehner of St. Louis, Missouri. She is survived by her cousins, Dorothy Jean Myers of Fenton, Missouri, and Carl Jules Porchey of Sarasota, Florida.
Karen received her undergraduate degree in Speech Education from Northwestern University and an M.A. in Theatre from the University of Denver. She did further graduate work at Northwestern and the University of London. Her first position as a teacher of English and Speech was with the Denver Public Schools in Colorado. In 1958, she returned to the Chicago Area to teach English at Evanston High School, where she also served as director of a Demonstration Center for Gifted Fine Arts students. In 1971 she became the Head of the English Department at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview. Before her retirement in 1994, Karen taught in the Glenbrook Academy of International Studies and served as its co-director. For several years Karen was Instructor of the Methods of Teaching English at Northwestern University.
Karen was an author and editor of widely used high school textbooks. Her contributions spanned a broad range of subjects, including language structure and use, theater, American literature, essays, Islamic literature, Asian-American literature, and Harlem Renaissance. She had notable experience in comparative education, particularly as "Foreign Expert" Teacher of English for Chinese middle school teachers at the Shanghai Institute of Education 1980-1981.
Karen was an avid attendee at Writer's Theater, North Light Theater, Lyric Opera, Chicago Opera Theater, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Ravinia. She travelled widely in Europe, Russia, and Asia as well as the United States. She was a collector of books, crystal, Canadian and Asian art, and American fine prints. She was a voracious reader, an enthusiastic game player, and cat lover. Her idea of exercise was a day of vigorous shopping for clothing and jewelry, an experience which could only be improved by a good meal with good wine and great conversation. She maintained a lasting network of colleagues, students, relatives, and friends who will always be thankful for the laughter and joy she brought to their lives.
Her friends and family are grateful for the care Karen received at Northbrook Inn Memory Care. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts in Karen's name may be made to Writer's Theater, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe, Illinois 60022, or to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 2200 Riverwoods Road, Deerfield, IL 60015. Arrangements are by N. H. Scott & Hanekamp, Glenview, Illinois - www.nhscotthanekamp.com.
Published in PL-North on Jun. 4, 2020.