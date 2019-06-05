Karen J. Valesares (nee Rubinas), of Palos Heights, IL passed away on May 30, 2019 with her family and friends by her side. Karen was a devoted wife for more than 50 years to the late Peter S. Valesares, loving and proud mother of Terri Valesares (Ruben Reyes) and the late Peter (Janet) Valesares, cherished grandmother of Peter and Christian, and beloved friend of many. After her retirement from Palos Bank and Trust where she served as Vice President of Marketing, Karen became involved in various community organizations volunteering her time at Lake Katherine and The Friends of Palos Heights Library where she served as Treasurer. Karen was a deeply caring person, had a remarkable sense of humor, and leaves behind many beautiful memories. Private services were held and arrangements were made by Lawn Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Lake Katherine Nature Center, 7402 Lake Katherine Dr, Palos Heights, IL. 60463. 708 532-3100. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary