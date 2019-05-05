On May 1, 2019, God has brought home to Himself, Karen Jean Hansen, who now rejoices in heaven forever. Karen Jean Hansen was given life by her Creator and was born on August 7,1944, the child of Clinton and Ruth (Krueger) Thompson in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Mayville High School (62). She attended Valparaiso University where she met her husband. Karen and Howard Peter Hansen were married on July 2, 1966 in Mayville, WI. Karen and Pete had two sons, Keith born in Rome GA and Clinton born in Baltimore, MD. Pete's job brought them to many loving communities east of the Mississippi where they made many friends and business associates. Karen held various jobs in office management, marketing, customer service, and diet counseling, but she mostly enjoyed being a Mom and taking care of her family. Karen enjoyed music, played flute in high school band, sang in church choirs and played in the bell choirs.. She was active in Church Sunday School, Wednesday Youth Club, and VBS programs. She also loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Cubs, Hawks, and horse racing. Hobbies included reading, cooking, cruising, and visiting foreign countries. Her number one joy was watching her grandchildren's various activities and celebrating their achievements. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Larry and Gregg Thompson, her sister-in-law Corinne, and Pete's parents, Howard and Mildred Hansen of Connecticut. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Pete; Keith (Carrie) of Plainfield, IL; Clinton (Dana) of Lake Bluff, IL; seven grandchildren Madison, Austin, Trevor, McKenna, Tyler, Jake, and Amelia; Lynda Thompson sister-in-law of Rosemount, MN; Carol Hansen Step-Mother of Rocky Hill, CT; Richard (Cecile) Hansen brother-in-law of Newington, CT. She is also survived by 1 nephew, 5 nieces and their families, and friends. A service of Celebration of Karen's life will be held May 11, 2019 at 11am at The Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 607 W. Belvidere Rd. (IL 120), Grayslake, IL. Prior to the service visitation will be held at 10am and a light lunch will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, Lord of Glory Lutheran Church or the church of your choice. For more information, please call (847)223-8122 or log onto www.StrangFuneral.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary