Karen Jewel Rodgers (nee Perkins) died on July 3, 2020 after a brave struggle with a challenging illness. Beloved wife of Jon; loving mother of Julia; Jonathan (Brandy), who preceded her in death; devoted and cherished grandmother of William, Jonah and Wren Stotlar, Isabel and Elizabeth Rodgers, and Alexis and Cloe Dickerson; dear sister of Jerry (Myra), Kenneth (Beth), and Martha Perkins; and loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Karen, daughter of Kenneth and Alice (nee Imler) Perkins, was born in Logansport Indiana. Karen graduated from Ball State University and began her career as an art teacher at Shepard Junior High School, Deerfield, Illinois in 1967, where she inspired countless students with her imaginative ideas and innovative style. As she raised Julia and Jonathan, she found her true calling as a portrait photographer, completing her Master of Photography and Craftsman Photographer degrees from the Professional Photographers of America. Perhaps Karen's greatest passion was her family. There was no occasion that didn't call for a ukulele band, lighted candles, family dinners, dancing, and songfests. No one left her home without the signature "Karen Rodgers Goodbye Dance" to send them off. Karen nurtured every single relationship in her extended family with grace and love. Her energy, her creativity, her spirit, and her love will live on in every life she touched, and she will be sorely missed. Please join us for a virtual service via Zoom at 3:00pm Sunday, July 19th. For Information regarding accessing the service as well as a full obituary, please visit the Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home website: www.kelleyandspaldingfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation: www.plumonaryfibrosis.org
or The Cradle Foundation www.cradle.org