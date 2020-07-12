Karen K. Holleb, 73, of Des Plaines, passed away July 2, 2020. Born in Belleville, IL, she was a graduate of Roosevelt University. Karen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She cared deeply for the well-being of others, and was a passionate and skilled cook, baker, and gardener. Karen loved and appreciated music and was an avid NBA and professional tennis fan. She was strong and unwavering in her faith. Throughout her life she worked at a halfway house for adolescent girls, as a realtor, and as a proprietor of her own bed and breakfast. She was an active volunteer in her childrens' schools and her church while a resident of Glenview, IL and Carmel, IN. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Larry; her daughters, Keri (Chris Hotaling) and Lauren (Tim Surrette); her son, Jonathan; her grandchildren, Jackson, Finley, Everett, and Ella; her sister, Gloria Gannon; and her brother, Al Wagner. A private funeral was held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie on July 9, 2020. Memorials may be made in Karen's name to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).