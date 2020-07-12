1/
Karen K. Holleb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen K. Holleb, 73, of Des Plaines, passed away July 2, 2020. Born in Belleville, IL, she was a graduate of Roosevelt University. Karen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She cared deeply for the well-being of others, and was a passionate and skilled cook, baker, and gardener. Karen loved and appreciated music and was an avid NBA and professional tennis fan. She was strong and unwavering in her faith. Throughout her life she worked at a halfway house for adolescent girls, as a realtor, and as a proprietor of her own bed and breakfast. She was an active volunteer in her childrens' schools and her church while a resident of Glenview, IL and Carmel, IN. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Larry; her daughters, Keri (Chris Hotaling) and Lauren (Tim Surrette); her son, Jonathan; her grandchildren, Jackson, Finley, Everett, and Ella; her sister, Gloria Gannon; and her brother, Al Wagner. A private funeral was held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie on July 9, 2020. Memorials may be made in Karen's name to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved