Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:15 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
Karen Klatt, 69 years of age, at rest January 16, 2020. Loving wife of Charles for 41 years. Dear mother of Michael (Janet) Klatt. Step-mother of Jeffrey (Vickie) Klatt. Grandmother of Violet and Jesse. Beloved sister of Steve, Joseph (Laura) Staatz and James (Julie) Staatz. Cherished aunt of many. Visitation is Tuesday, January 21st from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Services are Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 9:15 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to St. Leonard Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
