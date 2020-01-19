|
Karen Klatt, 69 years of age, at rest January 16, 2020. Loving wife of Charles for 41 years. Dear mother of Michael (Janet) Klatt. Step-mother of Jeffrey (Vickie) Klatt. Grandmother of Violet and Jesse. Beloved sister of Steve, Joseph (Laura) Staatz and James (Julie) Staatz. Cherished aunt of many. Visitation is Tuesday, January 21st from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Services are Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 9:15 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to St. Leonard Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020