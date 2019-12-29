Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Park Temple B'nai Abraham Zion
1235 N. Harlem Avenue
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Daniel

Add a Memory
Karen L. Daniel Obituary
Karen L. Daniel, age 62 of Oak Park, was a nationally-known wrongful convictions attorney and clinical professor of law, who was responsible for the exoneration and release of numerous wrongfully-convicted persons. In her many years at the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University School of Law, she taught and mentored hundreds of students and earned the love and admiration of her clients, students, and fellow members of the legal community. Until recently she was the Director of the Center on Wrongful Convictions, and was recently named a Professor Emerita of Law at Northwestern University School of Law; beloved wife of Alan Goldberg; loving mother of Scott Goldberg Daniel; cherished stepmother of Julia (Daniel) Alamillo, Laura and Diana Goldberg; adored grandmother of Sophia; devoted daughter of Mary K. Daniel and the late Richard H. Daniel; dear sister of Kelly (David) Selva; treasured aunt and friend to many. Memorial Service Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Oak Park Temple B'nai Abraham Zion, 1235 N. Harlem Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a member organization in the Innocence Network, www.innocencenetwork.org/members. Information: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now