Karen L. Daniel, age 62 of Oak Park, was a nationally-known wrongful convictions attorney and clinical professor of law, who was responsible for the exoneration and release of numerous wrongfully-convicted persons. In her many years at the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University School of Law, she taught and mentored hundreds of students and earned the love and admiration of her clients, students, and fellow members of the legal community. Until recently she was the Director of the Center on Wrongful Convictions, and was recently named a Professor Emerita of Law at Northwestern University School of Law; beloved wife of Alan Goldberg; loving mother of Scott Goldberg Daniel; cherished stepmother of Julia (Daniel) Alamillo, Laura and Diana Goldberg; adored grandmother of Sophia; devoted daughter of Mary K. Daniel and the late Richard H. Daniel; dear sister of Kelly (David) Selva; treasured aunt and friend to many. Memorial Service Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Oak Park Temple B'nai Abraham Zion, 1235 N. Harlem Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a member organization in the Innocence Network, www.innocencenetwork.org/members. Information: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019