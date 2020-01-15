Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Karen Lee Roenisch (nee Richardson), age 79, formerly of Winnetka, IL and North Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in Evanston, IL, on January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Davis H. Roenisch, Sr. for 37 years; loving mother of Mary Stevens (Gerry) and Tom Brent (Kathy); and dear grandmother of Emily, Haley, Mia and Abby. Karen was an active member of Kenilworth Union Church and the Lost Tree Club Chapel in North Palm Beach. She and Davis enjoyed numerous travel adventures and shared a love for literature, crossword puzzles, golf and dancing. Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until time of Prayer Service 12:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020
