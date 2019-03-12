|
|
Karen Lynn Kabiller, age 66, devoted daughter of the late Phillip and Esther, dear sister of Sharon Kabiller (significant other Irwin Goldfine), Louis (Kathy) and the late Debra Demith, cherished niece of Phyllis Joseph, loving aunt of Jonathon Siegel, Rachel (Matt) Lewis, Brian (Jenn) Demith, Jennifer Demith, Rose (Paul) Vogenthaler and Shayna Kabiller (Joseph Booker), fond great-aunt of Kristyn Demith, Sienna Siegel, Emily and Jacob Demith and Nickolas Booker, beloved cousin of Pam Joseph, Sandi Millman, Nancy Peterson, David Kabiller and Sari. Memorial gathering Wednesday, March 13th from 5:30 PM-9 PM with a Service at 7 PM at the Emily Oaks Nature Center, 4650 Brummel Street Skokie. Contributions in Karen's name to JourneyCare www.journeycare.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019