Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
262-279-5933
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Knegten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Lynn Knegten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Lynn Knegten Obituary
Karen L. Knegten, 68, Twin Lakes, WI. January 23, 2020. Wife of the late C.J. Knegten, Mother of Jessica Hari, Michael Hari. Daughter of Walter and Dolores (Noyes) Kornacki. Sister to Camille (Bob) Kelsey. Grandmother of Megan Hari. Stepmother of Jason (Kristen) Knegten, Paul (Daryl) Knegten. Step Grandmother of Kayla, Calvin, Judah and Calee. Funeral Service Feb. 1, 2020 at 12:00PM Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation 10:30am until time of service. Memorials Brain Aneurysm Foundation 269 Hanover St. Hanover, MA. 02339. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -