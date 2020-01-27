|
Karen L. Knegten, 68, Twin Lakes, WI. January 23, 2020. Wife of the late C.J. Knegten, Mother of Jessica Hari, Michael Hari. Daughter of Walter and Dolores (Noyes) Kornacki. Sister to Camille (Bob) Kelsey. Grandmother of Megan Hari. Stepmother of Jason (Kristen) Knegten, Paul (Daryl) Knegten. Step Grandmother of Kayla, Calvin, Judah and Calee. Funeral Service Feb. 1, 2020 at 12:00PM Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation 10:30am until time of service. Memorials Brain Aneurysm Foundation 269 Hanover St. Hanover, MA. 02339. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com
