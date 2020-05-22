Karen M. Drozdz, age 67, a resident of Naperville and formerly Downers Grove, Il, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1953 in Chicago. Karen is survived by her devoted husband of 17 years, Thomas Drozdz; her loving son, Mark (Kailyn) Olsen; her cherished grandchildren, Casey, Aaron, Colin and Logan Olsen; her beloved mother, Corinne MacDonald; her dear brothers, Tim, Thomas (Judy) and Richard (Roxanne) MacDonald; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard MacDonald. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Karen's life, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Due to current health concerns, a private family visitation will be held at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.