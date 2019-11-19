Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernard's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen M. King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen M. King Obituary
Ret. CPS, age 64. Adoring mother of James King, and Jeneane (Leonard) Miles CPD. Beloved daughter of Lois and the late Fred King Ret. CPD. Cherished sister of William (Mary Ramsey) King, Teresa King, Mary Lynn King, and the late Gary King. Loving aunt of Scott (Nora) King, and Courtney King. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Bernard's Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -