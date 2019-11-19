|
Ret. CPS, age 64. Adoring mother of James King, and Jeneane (Leonard) Miles CPD. Beloved daughter of Lois and the late Fred King Ret. CPD. Cherished sister of William (Mary Ramsey) King, Teresa King, Mary Lynn King, and the late Gary King. Loving aunt of Scott (Nora) King, and Courtney King. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Bernard's Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019