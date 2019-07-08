Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
7801 W. Montrose Ave
Norridge, IL
View Map
Karen Mascort


1959 - 2019
Karen Mascort Obituary
Karen Mascort, nee Baker, 59 years old, died peacefully at her home on July 7, 2019, after a valiant 8 year fight with cancer. Karen was born October 26, 1959 to the late Albert and Harriet Baker in Chicago, IL, the youngest of four siblings: brother Jeff (Cindy) Baker, sister and devoted caregiver Joan (Dennis) Houdek, and brother Gary (the late Carol) Baker. Karen will be eternally missed by her loving step-mother Jewel Baker; treasured daughter Ali and son-in-law Ricky Rodriguez; adoring grandsons Aidan and Tristan; and cherished numerous nieces and nephews. She will be forever remembered by her many extended family members and friends. Service Tuesday 11 am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge, IL 60706, where interment will follow. Friends are invited to share their memories of Karen with her family during shiva. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen's memory to the , the in Rochester, MN, or . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019
