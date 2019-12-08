Home

Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
For more information about
Karen Musa
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Main and Union St.
Wheaton, IL
1941 - 2019
Karen Musa Obituary
Karen Musa, age 78, a resident of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, IL, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 after a prolonged and heroic battle with polymyocitis. She was born May 21, 1941 in Chicago to Ken and Wilma Baxter.

Karen grew up on the northwest side of Chicago and graduated from Steinmetz High School. She met Bob Musa at Hi-C Club at Steinmetz. They were married on September 16, 1961. She worked at Harris Bank until the birth of her children. They were longtime residents of Park Ridge where they were members at St. Andrews Lutheran Church. She retired from Sara Lee Hosiery after a 20 year career as a merchandiser.

She enjoyed quilting and crafts. She and Bob enjoyed traveling together across the United States.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Musa, two sons, Jeffrey (Samantha) Musa of Diamond Bar, CA and Timothy (Gretchen) Musa of Wheaton, three grandchildren, Ingrid, Tristan and Michael Musa, one sister, Beverly McCoy, one brother, Steven (Joy) Baxter and nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Main and Union St., Wheaton. Interment will follow at Town of Maine Cemetery in Park Ridge, IL.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Windsor Park Benevolent Fund, 124 Windsor Park Drive' Carol Stream IL 60188.

Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019
