Karen Lee Roenisch (nee Richardson), age 79, formerly of Winnetka, IL and North Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in Evanston, IL, on January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Davis H. Roenisch, Sr. for 37 years; loving mother of Mary Stevens (Gerry) and Tom Brent (Kathy); and dear grandmother of Emily, Haley, Mia and Abby. Karen was an active member of Kenilworth Union Church and the Lost Tree Club Chapel in North Palm Beach. She and Davis enjoyed numerous travel adventures and shared a love for literature, crossword puzzles, golf and dancing. Services were held on January 17, 2020 at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, Skokie, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 12 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Interment Private.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 15 to Jan. 23, 2020