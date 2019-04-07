Home

Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Karen Schumann Obituary
Karen Schumann nee Lisching, age 78, passed away April 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years of Edward; loving mother of Janet (Michael) Lynch, Marybeth (Michael) Sullivan, Robert (Laurie Cappitelli) Schumann; and cherished grandmother of 10. Visitation will be Monday, April 8th from 2 -8 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, April 9th with prayers at 9:30 AM from Brust Funeral Home to Christ the King Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For more information www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
