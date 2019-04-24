|
|
Karen Tazelaar, nee Andersen, age 72 of Naperville, went home to be with her LORD and Savior on April 22nd. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Tazelaar; loving mother of Wendy (Anthony) Ventrella, Stacy (Steve) Wiegers, Ron (Annie) Tazelaar, and the late Kristen Tazelaar; devoted grandmother of Anthony, Alex, Joey and Jake Ventrella, Lauren and Chloe Wiegers, and Avery, Ronnie and Alex Tazelaar; loving aunt. Visitation Thursday, April 25, 4-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In State Friday, 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at Faith Christian Reformed Church in Elmhurst. Interment Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kristen Tazelaar Memorial Fund, c/o All God's Children, PO Box 5909, Villa Park, IL 60181, are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019