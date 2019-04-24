Home

Karen Tazelaar Obituary
Karen Tazelaar, nee Andersen, age 72 of Naperville, went home to be with her LORD and Savior on April 22nd. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Tazelaar; loving mother of Wendy (Anthony) Ventrella, Stacy (Steve) Wiegers, Ron (Annie) Tazelaar, and the late Kristen Tazelaar; devoted grandmother of Anthony, Alex, Joey and Jake Ventrella, Lauren and Chloe Wiegers, and Avery, Ronnie and Alex Tazelaar; loving aunt. Visitation Thursday, April 25, 4-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In State Friday, 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at Faith Christian Reformed Church in Elmhurst. Interment Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kristen Tazelaar Memorial Fund, c/o All God's Children, PO Box 5909, Villa Park, IL 60181, are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
