Karen Wadler
1943 - 2020
Karen Wadler (nee Unger), 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. To know her was to be loved by her. A lifelong educator, Karen brought love and joy to all who knew her.

Born April 30, 1943 in New York City, Karen was the only child to David and Bertha Unger and lovingly raised by her father and adoptive mother Mildred Unger from age 12. Karen married the love of her life Jeff in 1964, and they were always together for almost 56 years. Together they raised three children – Jason, Brad and Danielle.

She loved unconditionally, brought out the best, and made every person feel special. Karen had an amazingly kind heart, beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and hugs that embraced all who knew her. She lit up every room she entered, and abundantly shared her love with every card, gift, and act.

Karen was highly educated, graduating Phi Beta Kappa at Queens College, and earned two masters degrees, in Spanish and Library Science. She was a dedicated educator who loved children - as a Spanish teacher in New York, followed as a librarian at Fremont School and Edgewood Jr High, and then as librarian at Congregation Beth Shalom.

She was passionately engaged in life and pursuing dreams, first and foremost being with family and friends, and hobbies including travel, reading, cooking and baking, calligraphy, and theater.

Karen is survived by her soulmate Jeff Wadler; her loving children - son Jason (Lisa) Wadler, son Brad (Claudia) Wadler, and daughter Danielle (Sean) Holleran; her six grandchildren Elizabeth, Jacob, Sofia, Noah, Brady and Kaden. Also extended families Wadler, Walfish, Weintraub, Guarascio and Kerman, and a lifetime of deep, lasting friendships. Graveside service and shiva will be private. Contributions may be made to the Vasculitis Foundation, www.vasculitisfoundation.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 24, 2020
My friend will be sorely missed. I felt blessed to have known her. She will light up heaven.
Alma Perlish
Friend
