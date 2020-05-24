Karin Wulf-Jaeger
1917 - 2020
Karin Wulf-Jaeger, age 103, passed away May 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eric Wulf and the late Robert Jaeger; loving mother of Rudy (Dawn) Wulf, stepmother of Tom (Este) Jaeger and Sue (Nick) Bridge; grandmother of Eric (Bryn) Wulf and Tim (Kelly) Wulf; step grandmother of Thomas F. Jaeger, Karen F. (Zelimir) Loncar, and Nicholas III (Katie) Bridge; great-grandmother of Hayden, Hannah, Samuel, Owen and Grace; step great-grandmother of Paige, Cory, David, Dylan, Lydia, Nellie, and Joey. Karin was born in Bergen, Norway and came to this country in 1934 as a young immigrant and truly lived the American dream. She was a member of the Elmhurst Damenchor, St. Peter's UCC Church and the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra Women's Auxiliary. She also volunteered for many years at the Marklund Home and Elmhurst Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, visit hultgrenfh.com 630-668-0027.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
