To the blessed Karina Brown, z"l:
I am your sunshine, your man. It is amazing the kind of impact someone can have on your life until you stop to think about it. Today we raise our memory of you.
You were like a child of our very own. It was hard to fathom that from this delicate girl a strong and purposeful person would grow. We shared many special memories from childhood since the time when I had been six and met you in the sandbox close to our home in Minsk. And some time later my first teacher on my first day of school put me right next to you. It was a very nice surprise! Then I lent you my hairdryer for your wedding. My dear friend forever. May you rest in peace.
You covered all the bases for a great friend: shared interests and an authentic spirt of good will. We shared many things: our love for our children, a passion for music, love of cooking and gardening.
You opened the door to the lives many now live. You tethered family, friend and even stranger with a stronghold in novel America. Bringing some of us here set life on a completely different path. You extended your hands, hands that could build bridges. You welcomed all with open arms and a big, happy smile. It is as if life blossomed within the palace of a home that you created with your loved ones. You only desired to love and serve.
You were a parenting role model. You knew how to be a supporter and advocate for your children. You were a mom to more than just me and Jessica. You were a mom to many.
You were an artist's soul. Wood-burning and woodcarving were your hobbies. Your house was surrounded with greenery and very healthy plants. Many still envision you cooking or gardening in the backyard as they drive by your home.
You were always the glue that held everyone together and will continue to exist in everyone's lives and memories piece by piece. If one puts all these pieces together, one will see a person who gave it her all with what she had and created unity for family, friends and even stranger.
The world was definitely a better place with Karina in it. We learned so much from her at every turn.
Soulful and intelligent, caring and warm, generous and kind, fair and articulate, encouraging and hospitable, tender of heart, loving and forgiving may her great name be. She was a great employee, mother, wife and, most of all, a great friend who will be sorely missed probably forever. And we, as a family, shall be closer to one another. We loved her, and she will always be in our book of fondest memories and in our hearts.
17 Shevat 5780 (Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020