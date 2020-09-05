Karl H. Frentz, 91 of Glenview was born August 10, 1929 in Germany, and passed away September 2, 2020. Karl was the beloved husband of Christa M. nee Kienbaum; loving father of Bruce (Sandy) Frentz, Britta (John) Knott; cherished grandfather (Opa) of Chrissy, Erik, Karl, John, Ben and many great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on September 8, 2020 from 3-8 PM at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street in Des Plaines, IL. Funeral service will be held on September 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Oehler Funeral Home followed by entombment at Ridgewood Memorial Park, 9900 North Milwaukee Avenue, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. For more information go to OehlerFuneralHome.com
or call 847-824-5155.