Devoted son of the late Katharina and Lorenz Himpelmann; loving brother of Monika (the late Anthony) Castiglioni, Peter (Zulma) and Christa (Ronald) O'Keefe; beloved uncle of Philip, Ronald Jr., Lisa, Stephen, Barbara, Brian, Julie, Kimberly, Gina and Colleen; great uncle of many and a dear friend of many. Longtime employee at AT&T. Memorial visitation Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Service at 7 p.m. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019