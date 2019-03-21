Karl Lichtenberger, 92, of Lake Forest passed away on January 24, 2019. Karl was born on March 6, 1926 in Chicago to the late William and Marie Lichtenberger. He emigrated with his parents to Heilbronn, Germany in 1936 where he lived until returning to the United States and settling in Lake Forest in 1954. In Germany, Karl graduated from the Meisterschule in Bielefeld. Following his graduation, Karl went to work for NSU (now Audi) near Heilbronn as a draftsman and translator. He enjoyed boxing, soccer, and his prized possession - a Horex motorcycle. He met his lifelong love of nearly 70 years, Elisabeth (Lisa), in 1950. They were married in 1952.In America, Karl worked briefly at Helander's Stationery Store, where he repaired typewriters, and, in the evenings, at Johnson Motors, as a draftsman. Karl bought the office machine business from Orv Helander and created Westminster Office Machines, where he was the owner and president. Karl was a past president of the Lake Forest Rotary Club where he was an active member for 25 years. He was also a past active member of the Metric Association. Karl loved playing tennis and table tennis well into his 80's. He enjoyed classical music, operas, and fixing anything around the house.Karl and Lisa have five children: Ken (Janet) of Libertyville, IL, Ralph (Anne) of Prescott, AZ, Norm (Cindy) of Wimberley, TX, Mark (Carol) of Mt. Prospect, IL, and Kris (Ron) Levin of Beach Park, IL. They have ten grandchildren: Tim, Sean, Caroline, Neil, Paige, Elli, Karli (Blayne) Howard, Logan, Erik, and Hannah.He will be remembered for his honesty, steadiness, trustworthiness and love of his wife and family. He will be sorely missed in their lives. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary