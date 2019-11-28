|
Karl M Mattson, Sr. passed away on November 25th, 2019 at the age of 80. Karl was husband to Sharon, and loving father to Michael ( Mary Beth ), Kevin, Kim (Dave) Bauman. He was proud, loving Grandpa to Sophia and Finnian and beloved big brother to Donna ( Tim ) Allman and brother to Nancy and (John) Kerr. He was uncle to many nieces and nephews, and best friend of Ron Henry. Karl was a South Shore native and SSH graduate. He was a Chicago Police Officer for 32yrs and retired from the 001st District, where he was affectionately known as the " Alley Cat" . During his career he received many awards and honorable mentions. After retiring, he became an avid painter and owner of The Art Exchange Gallery in Mt. Greenwood. Karl split his time between Chicago and his farm in Wisconsin.
He will be missed. All services are private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 28, 2019