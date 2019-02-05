Karl-Heinz Quast - March 2, 1932-January 22, 2019Karl Quast was born and raised in Bremen Germany, with much of his youth occurring during very difficult times. After the war ended, Karl worked hard at everything he did, with the goal being to reach America. Not only did Mr. Quast succeed in emigrating to the United States in 1956, and thereafter becoming an American citizen, but he built an extremely successful Customs House Brokerage and Freight Forwarding company (Quast & Co., Inc.) in the process. Always focusing on what was right, for his employees, for his business and for the industry, he dominated the Chicago market, and became a major player in both New Orleans and Indianapolis. An exceedingly strong work ethic coupled with an infectious personality were just two of the elements which combined to produce a busy and fruitful life. Karl travelled the world, both for business and for pleasure, and much of this travel (and wanderlust) was shared with his beloved wife, Baerbel C. Quast, who preceded him in death. Most of their travels centered around their love for wildlife and its conservation. Mr. Quast leaves behind his ex-wife and lifelong friend Ortrud Yahn, oldest daughter Lindy Barrett-Grove (Husband Erskine Grove) and his son Gifford Quast (Wife Sue Quast), nephew Falko Brunswick, five Grandchildren, whom he adored, Cari Ellen Quast, Shelby Quast, Ashley Barrett, Chase Quast and Alyssa Grove, and one Great Granddaughter Cecelia Corea-Quast, who brightened each day he got to spend with her. Karl will always be remembered as kind and generous, strong and disciplined, fun-loving and adventurous, and most important to him, he had a positive impact on so many of the lives that he touched.A private memorial, in accordance with Karl's wishes, will be held. Sympathy cards can be sent to:Karl H. QuastC/O Gifford Quast8770 Heather BlvdWeeki Wachee, FL 31613In lieu of flowers donations to one of the following charities would be kind:World Wildlife Federation Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary