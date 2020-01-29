Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:30 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Karl Robert Lucas Obituary
Age 72, of New Lenox, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno, IL. Karl was born in Chicago to the late Robert J. Sr. and Josephine (nee Drabik) Lucas. Beloved husband of Barbara A. Murphy; loving father of Barbara's two daughters, Christine (Michael) Fortener and Kimberly (Michael) Delattre; cherished Papa of Hailey and Mikey Fortener; dear brother of the late Robert Jr., Joseph (Deborah), Philip, and Kathy Lucas (Marv); uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Karl was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran. In lieu of flowers memorials in Karl's name to the would be appreciated. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox, IL 60451 for a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12:30 PM. Interment private. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
