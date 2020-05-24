Karl was the first person that greeted me when I arrived the USA as an immigrant in Jauary 1951. He was my cousin. I miss his sense of humor.
He was great help to me at first and a great help to me to Learn the language.
Karl S. Tangeros, age 92, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Loving husband of Grete Tangeros for 62 years; beloved father of Karen (Frank) Potempa, Roy and Kirsten (Chris) Thomas; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Nina, Connor and Mia; dear brother of Kermit (Irene) Tangeros; fond uncle of Gary Tangeros and Gail Tangeros; longtime friend to many. A private service will be held by the immediate family and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. For more information please visit nelsonfunerals.com or call 847-823-5122
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.