Karl S. Tangeros, age 92, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Loving husband of Grete Tangeros for 62 years; beloved father of Karen (Frank) Potempa, Roy and Kirsten (Chris) Thomas; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Nina, Connor and Mia; dear brother of Kermit (Irene) Tangeros; fond uncle of Gary Tangeros and Gail Tangeros; longtime friend to many. A private service will be held by the immediate family and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. For more information please visit nelsonfunerals.com or call 847-823-5122