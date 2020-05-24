Karl S. Tangeros
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl S. Tangeros, age 92, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Loving husband of Grete Tangeros for 62 years; beloved father of Karen (Frank) Potempa, Roy and Kirsten (Chris) Thomas; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Nina, Connor and Mia; dear brother of Kermit (Irene) Tangeros; fond uncle of Gary Tangeros and Gail Tangeros; longtime friend to many. A private service will be held by the immediate family and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. For more information please visit nelsonfunerals.com or call 847-823-5122



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 23, 2020
Karl was the first person that greeted me when I arrived the USA as an immigrant in Jauary 1951. He was my cousin. I miss his sense of humor.
He was great help to me at first and a great help to me to Learn the language.
Henry olsen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved