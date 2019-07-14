Karl Zeisler, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Born in Chicago in 1931 to Dr. Martin Zeisler and Mary (Davis) Zeisler. A long time resident of Chicago, IL, Aspen, CO, Portland, OR, LaJolla, CA, among others. He was preceded in death, in December 2018, by his loving and faithful wife Joan (Crane) Zeisler, who he married in 1954 in Wilmette, Illinois. Karl is survived by his only daughter Karen; Godchildren: Scott (Anne) Frerichs, Kathy (David Beal) Frerichs, Great Godchildren: Zimmie and Porter Frerichs, his dear friend George Frerichs, almost daughter Jane Senkpiel as well as God Grandchildren: Brittany (Travis) Denny, April (Martin) Alvarez, and Angel Daughter/Caregiver Ariana Clay, and many other extended family members.



Karl was a 1951 graduate of Northwestern University where he earned his BA and BS, a 1953 graduate of Harvard Law School where he earned his JD, and a 1957 graduate of Kellogg School of Management where he earned his Ph.B. and MBA. After he served in the Army at Fort Benning, GA from 1955-1956 as JAG, he went on to work at Inland Steel Company, G.D. Searle, Northwestern University, University of Cincinnati, Northwest Hardwoods, Loyola University of Chicago, Rush University Medical Center, and Garrett Popcorn Shops until his retirement in 1992.



Karl was a philanthropic supporter of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Aspen Music Festival, and La Jolla Music Festival, as well as WFMT radio station in Chicago He was a great pontificator, and a devout fan of MSNBC.



His generosity to Harvard, Kellogg, Northwestern, and previously had been widespread for more than 50 years.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Karl Zeisler to support the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Ann and Robert H , c/o Kara Frost, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 11am-3pm at The Drake Hotel (Club International), Chicago, IL. If you are able to attend, please wear blue in his honor. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019