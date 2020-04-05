|
Karney Boyajian, 95, born in the West Pullman neighborhood of Chicago, died peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was a man of great energy, compassion, child-like joy and resolute will, who deeply loved all his family, church and community with selfless passion. He took a sincere personal interest in helping his loved ones and community by generously giving of himself with a loving heart and fierce determination. The oldest son of Garabed and Aghavney Boyajian, Karney was born on November 22, 1924. He enjoyed an imaginative and somewhat mischievous childhood with his younger brother Sarkis and cousins Harch and Coke, who remained inextricably linked throughout their entire lives. While in the Army during WWII he was sent to Stanford University to study electrical engineering. After the war he received his engineering degree from IIT in Chicago. Karney headed the research and development laboratory at Delta Star for several years. He then, with his brother Sarkis, purchased Kleen Towne Cleaners, a laundromat with two self-serv dry cleaning machines. Together, they built the business into one of Chicago's largest full-service dry cleaners that was loved and supported by the Roseland community for over 40 years. Karney was a founding member, trustee and integral part of Sts. Joachim and Anne Church, centrally involved in establishing and building the Armenian churches in both the Roseland and Palos Heights communities. Singing in the choir with his friends and family was one of his great joys which he did devoutly each Sunday with his clear and rich bass voice. In 1954, Karney married Lucy Kurnalian, and they had two children together: Garo and Christine. In 1958, Lucy died of ovarian cancer. In 1962, Karney married Jill. They were married 57 years having one son together: Eric. Karn and Jill were a beautiful couple who enjoyed a full life. They had many traveling adventures and were great lovers and patrons of the arts. Along with family and friends they regularly attended the CSO, Lyric Opera, Goodman Theater, Art Institute and many smaller independent institutions. Karney is survived by his wife, Jill; brother, Sarkis; sister-in-law, Alice; children, Garo, Christine and Eric; son-in-law, Scott; daughter-in-law, Liz; and grandchildren, Greg and Laura. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no public service. Burial will be attended by immediate family only. On a date yet to be determined, a memorial service and dinner will be held in Karney's memory. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Saints Joachim & Anne Armenian Apostolic Church in Palos Heights, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020